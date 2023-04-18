Shakamak schools and Marian University in Indianapolis have received a $1.8 million five-year Full-Service Community Schools grant to expand the comprehensive student support practice City Connects and provide professional development to teachers at Shakamak.
City Connects is a comprehensive student support practice established more than 20 years ago by Boston College that utilizes individual-student and whole-class reviews to identify a child’s unique strengths and challenges and provide appropriate resources and interventions.
Through this grant, the Marian University Center for Vibrant Schools will establish the City Connects Midwest Rural Pilot program, continuing its partnership with Shakamak. The school district has been implementing City Connects since 2022 at the Shakamak Junior-Senior High School and will now expand City Connects to the Shakamak Elementary during the 2023-24 school year.
Because students spend two-thirds of their time outside the classroom, City Connects can help address disparities in academic achievement such as housing instability, food insecurity and unequal access to health care and enrichment programs, said Jillian Lain, City Connects' Midwest director. In addition to implementing City Connects, the Center for Vibrant Schools will also provide Orton-Gillingham reading and math training to Shakamak Elementary School teachers.
The Orton-Gillingham Approach is a time-tested practice based on science of reading research that rains educators to help all students — especially those with learning disorders like dyslexia — in reading and math.
