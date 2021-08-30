Shakamak schools will not conduct in-person classes for two weeks as the result of a close-contact COVID-19 infection "that went through the whole school" and affected the entire student population, said Jeff Gambill, Metropolitan School District of Shakamak superintendent.
"Because of that, the Greene County Department of Health told us we have to shut down for 14 days," he said.
Students will have nine instructional days of e-learning starting Tuesday, and they will return to school Sept. 14.
All students in elementary, middle school and high school will be in quarantine, while teachers will be in the school building during the school day, Gambill said.
Gambill said he could not comment on details of the situation because of federal privacy law.
Since the start of school, "We've had several positive cases throughout the school, and quarantines, but this was a situation that affected nearly the entire school," he said.
Shakamak's elementary, middle school and high school are "all under one building," he said. The district is located in Jasonville in northwestern Greene County.
All students have Chromebooks and the district is prepared for e-learning, he said. "We are a one-to-one school district now," Gambill said. "We'll get through this."
While it poses challenges, "I don't suppose it's any more challenging than it is for any other school corporation," he said.
The district has 660 students, 50 teachers and about 90 staff, he said.
All athletics and extracurricular activities are also canceled for the next two weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.