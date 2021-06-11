Shades State Park is hosting a stargazing party at one of the darkest night skies in Indiana from 10 p.m. to midnight on June 19 along the park road to the Pine Hills parking lot.
The Wabash Valley Astronomical Society will have telescopes set up for visitors to see planets, stars and the Milky Way, and park naturalists will have a few space-themed crafts and activities available to do while waiting to look through a telescope.
Take a chair or blanket. This is a weather-dependent event and will be canceled if the sky is too cloudy or it is raining.
Standard park entrance fees of $7 per in-state vehicle and $9 per out-of-state vehicle will apply.
Shades State Park is at 7751 S. 890 W. Waveland, IN.
