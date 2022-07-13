Shades State Park marks 75th anniversary with activities on Saturday

Shades State Park holds a rich history, which is now 75 years long.
The 3,082-acre facility covers portions of northeast Parke County, as well as parts of Montgomery and Fountain counties. It became Indiana's 15th state park in 1947, when the state purchased the acreage from the heirs of Terre Haute grocer and naturalist Joseph Frisz.
The park is hosting a celebration of its 75th anniversary with a day of events on Saturday to commemorate its history and unique features. The day’s activities include a Race the Ranger fun run at 11 a.m. for advanced hikers and 11:30 a.m. for novice hikers. Visitors can register for both at RacetherangerShadesSP.eventbrite.com.
Shades is known for its solitude, primitive campgrounds and adventurous trails. Hikers can climb as high as the Devil's Backbone — a 6-foot wide, 100-foot tall rock formation — or as low as the Devil's Punch Bowl — a steep ravine.
On Saturday, food trucks will be at the party beginning at noon, and from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. there will be family activities, including make-and-take crafts. Also at 12:30 p.m., there will be a fossil hunt hike, and from 1 to 2 p.m. naturalists will guide hikers on a Shades history walk.
The event is free, but the standard park entrance fees of $7 per in-state vehicle and $9 per out-of-state vehicle will apply.
Shades State Park (on.IN.gov/shadessp) is at 7751 S. 890 W. Waveland, IN 47989.
