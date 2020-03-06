A Clinton man was arrested Friday and faces charges of sexual misconduct with a minor, according to a news release from Indiana State Police.
Daniel L. Harris, 25, was arrested and taken to the Vermillion County Jail. His bond is $15,000 with 10% allowed.
Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation Nov. 19, 2019, after receiving information from the Clinton Police Department that a female under the age of 14 had been sexually battered.
After reviewing the results of the investigation, the Vermillion County prosecutor requested a warrant for Harris’s arrest. Vermillion County Circuit Court granted an arrest warrant on Friday.
