As part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the Council on Domestic Abuse hosted its first survivors walk downtown on Saturday afternoon.
Participants journeyed from the Terre Haute Police Department down Seventh Street and up Wabash Avenue to the Vigo County Courthouse. Along the way, they stopped at the Swope Art Museum to look at creations by sexual assault survivors.
Alicia Marks, director of CODA’s Sexual Assault Programming, told those assembled, “I am so proud to see so many community members out here.” She added, “No matter how alone you feel, we stand with you. You are not alone.”
Later, Marks said in an interview, “We want to be able not only to support survivors but to give them a voice and reduce the stigma that comes with being silent. Sexual assault is an extremely hard issue for anyone to talk about, especially for survivors, but for community members who have never experienced it.
“One of our goals is to be able to allow community members to be a part of things that survivors do and see that they are people who need support — that rough things can happen to anyone,” she added.
Teal ribbons symbolizing Sexual Assault Awareness Month were emblazoned on the cheeks of many in attendance. Others wore T-shirts reading, “Use your voice. Believe survivors. Change the culture” and “I believe you.”
Messages in chalk left by volunteers and Indiana State University students on the sidewalks along the walk’s route read, “You survived and got stronger” and “Tell your story.”
Walkers carried signs that said: “No Means No,” “Friends Don’t Let Friends Blame Victims,” “He walks free while I’m stuck in my own prison” and, surrounded by hearts, “We Walk With You.” They raised their signs boldly while standing on the Courthouse steps.
Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen oversaw police escorts all the way to the courthouse.
Marks, who has worked for CODA on and off for four years, is a survivor of sexual violence herself.
“Sexual assault is something that we have experienced, unfortunately, in our family,” she said. “That is the passion that fuels my family to continue to advocate. We have had extensive experience with trauma. We take those situations as an opportunity to help people who can relate to our stories and know how to be able to help them better.”
She added, “We want to reduce stigmas and we want survivors to feel supported, but we want community members to get involved. Everyone is an advocate.”
Another survivor of sexual assault is Elizabeth Cottom, who was raped in 2019.
“I had a written confession from my rapist because when he did it he said, ‘Did I just do what I think I did?’” she said. “And he wrote a confession.”
She had to go to the police department four separate times to report the crime.
No detective was available to take her statement the first time she attempted to report her rape.
“The second time, they told me I had to go to the hospital first even though it had happened a month before,” Cottom said.
“The third time, they told me I had to wait for a CODA person to come even though it wasn’t domestic — my husband didn’t do it to me,” she continued. Cottom waited at the police station until she had to pick up her kids from school.
The rigmarole continued on her fourth visit, and the first detective she was assigned exhibited no empathy for what she had gone through, she said. He told her he was skeptical of her story — even with the signed confession — and that she had no rights because she was a victim.
“The detective told me I was stupid for taking a shower after it happened,” Cottom said. “I just wanted what he did to me off of me.”
After that incident, Cottom couldn’t bring herself to bathe for a year.
She spoke to another victim who received similar treatment from the first detective and has heard that because of her experiences, the police department had changed its policy in dealing with sexual assault victims.
“Hopefully I won’t have to find out if that’s true,” she said.
Her second detective was much more helpful, she said, and the deputy prosecutor who handled her case was “great.”
Cottom’s attacker set up a plea deal and was convicted. The deputy prosecutor alerted her when the man was to appear in court in an attempt to modify his sentence. She gave a victim’s statement and he’d now serving his entire sentence.
“Him being in prison is very helpful because I don’t have to risk running into him for another two years,” she said. “We have to live with it forever.”
Reporting the crime “was one of the hardest things in my life,” Cottom said, adding that her divorce is attributable to the experience and she had to change careers because of recurring panic attacks.
“My kids have a different mother than they would have,” she said.
Cottom wiped a tear from her right eye as she said, “If I hadn’t had support after going to the police, I probably would have done something not very smart.”
She added, “I’m not ashamed of it because it was something he did. It wasn’t a choice I made — he chose to do it, not me. I had to learn that through therapy — he put himself in prison.”
CODA is now a certified rape crisis center with a crisis line — 800-566-CODA — open 24/7. Wabashvalley.org lists CODA’s services and how to seek help.
