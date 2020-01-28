Debate about sex education in Vigo County schools resurfaced at Monday’s school board meeting, with three speakers supporting the current Creating Positive Relationships or CPR program.
The subject was not on the agenda, but four speakers used a public comment period at the end of the meeting to address the topic, which drew more discussion than spending cuts or teacher retroactive pay — which were on the board agenda.
Susan Mardis, a retired VCSC elementary and middle school principal, expressed her “support and appreciation” for the CPR program.
“I have personally observed the program and the positive lessons of CPR,” she said. “Parents are encouraged to talk to their children regarding the topics taught each day and to begin having conversations regarding dating, boundaries and other relationship topics.”
She said she has reviewed the curriculum the past month and finds it age appropriate and medically accurate; it also meets state guidelines for instruction, she said.
“When I consider the children and youth of our community, I think this program teaches the concepts that help our community as a whole,” Mardis said. “I would not be in favor of any comprehensive sex curriculum being shared in the classroom that would normalize and encourage sexual behavior.”
Also addressing the board was Ruth Fairbanks, who has spoken critically of CPR at past board meetings.
Fairbanks described it as “a horrible program” for sex education and called for the district to have it evaluated by outside experts; she suggested an evaluation by experts in adolescent medicine at the IU Medical School.
The CPR program “contains medical inaccuracies and is sorely out of date, especially but not limited to HIV prevention,” she said.
Fairbanks said there are other healthy relationship-based sexual health education programs available that are medically accurate, age appropriate and inclusive of students “neglected badly” by the CPR curriculum.
The district has used the program since the 1990s, Fairbanks said, and “it’s not something that should be fossilized and that our board should neglect.”
In September, Bill Riley, the district’s director of communications, said a committee of health teachers would convene in November to review curriculum, as they do regularly.
“We wouldn’t dismiss any potential options at this point. We are taking citizen comments into consideration, as we always do,” he said at the time.
On Tuesday, Riley said, “We are continuing our review of the health curriculum with a committee comprised of health teachers and medical professionals. Some of the members are also parents of children in VCSC.”
Sex education is not required in Indiana schools, according to the Indiana Department of Education.
But Indiana Code does require that, if schools offer sex education, it must teach abstinence “as the expected standard for all school age children” and teach abstinence “is the only certain way to avoid out-of-wedlock pregnancy, sexually transmitted diseases and other associated health problems.”
The program currently used in Vigo County middle and high schools is called Creating Positive Relationships, and its core message is that “postponing sexual activity until marriage is the healthiest choice.” The school corporation’s health teachers partner with the Terre Haute Crisis Pregnancy Center, which offers the program.
Also commenting in support of CPR Monday was Linda Matherly, a former VCSC high school health teacher, who did have the CPR program in her classroom.
She spoke highly of those who taught the program. “I found them to be very competent. They did an excellent job in the classroom. They were very considerate of students. And none of the children were ever forced to lean in any one particular direction or the other,” Matherly said.
“I give a big thumbs up to Creating Positive Relationships,” Matherly said.
She pointed out it’s a supplemental classroom program.
“The teachers are the ones hired to do the job and have the knowledge base to present a comprehensive program,” she said. Teachers in science, health and family/consumer sciences reinforce lessons on related topics in an interdisciplinary way.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
