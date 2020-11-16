After more than a year of discussion and controversy, the Vigo County School Corp. administration plans to present a recommendation at tonight's board meeting regarding the future of the health/sex education curriculum.
No action will be taken. The board will be asked to vote at a subsequent meeting, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
The meeting is at 6 tonight (Monday, Nov. 16) in the West Vigo Elementary conference center.
According to the agenda, Superintendent Rob Haworth will provide comments. No details of that recommendation were available Friday, Riley said.
The district currently uses an abstinence-based program called Creating Positive Relationships in its middle and high schools. The program is funded and offered by the Terre Haute Crisis Pregnancy Center.
Supporters of the CPR program cite its value in instructing young people about decisions on relationships and safe dating. Its core message is that postponing sexual activity until marriage "is the healthiest choice."
Critics of CPR say the state mandate for an abstinence-based curriculum does not preclude additional information to provide age-appropriate, medically accurate instruction on topics such as sexually transmitted diseases. They also say the curriculum should address the LGBTQ community as well as those with disabilities.
A sex education committee was formed to study the issue. Committee and school board members Joni Wise and Rosemarie Scott said they would like to see a sex education curriculum taught by VCSC teachers, with CPR no longer used.
Two independent reviews have been done by physicians who have a connection to IU Health.
One review said the CPR curriculum included "gross medical inaccuracies; omission of important medical information; non-standard, vague and confusing definitions of key terms; lack of a health framework; and lack of inclusivity."
In its recommendation, it stated, "Despite the appeal of a curriculum focused on healthy relationships, the sheer extent of medical inaccuracy raises significant concerns about these curricula."
A second, more general review cited some issues with CPR and other VCSC curriculum materials, but otherwise, "I think most of this material is evidence-based and medically accurate with the few exceptions" as noted, the reviewer wrote.
The more general review did raise concerns about CPR being presented by community members, and the presenters on "these very sensitive and personal topics" should be "monitored closely by the trained educator to be sure factual, nonjudgmental health education is occurring."
State law does not require sex education in schools. The law does, however, require that if schools offer sex education that abstinence must be taught “as the expected standard for all school-age children."
The topic has drawn some large crowds at board meetings on both sides of the issue.
Otter Creek project
In other matters, the board will conduct a hearing on a proposed renovation/addition project at Otter Creek Middle School.
The project’s estimated cost is $10 million. It would add an auxiliary gym and renovate music and cafeteria areas. Otter Creek is the only middle school without an auxiliary gym.
The project would be funded with a general obligation bond.
Under state law, a school corporation must hold two public hearings and adopt a resolution to preliminarily determine to issue bonds. The public hearing is the very first step of the legal process required to move forward with the proposed project.
The board and public will hear from Fanning Howey, project architects, and Baker Tilly, financial advisors, regarding project design, educational need, and the terms of the potential financing necessary to complete this project. Following the presentation, the public will be given the opportunity to speak regarding the project.
