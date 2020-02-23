Tonight, Vigo Schools superintendent Rob Haworth is expected to recommend a board-level committee "to establish an overview and parameters for sex education."
The board will meet at 6 p.m. in the administration building, 686 Wabash Ave.
A debate over sex education in Vigo County schools has been ongoing since last fall, when some parents began challenging the currently used Creating Positive Relationships [CPR] program.
The core message of the CPR program is that “postponing sexual activity until marriage is the healthiest choice.” The school corporation’s health teachers partner with the Terre Haute Crisis Pregnancy Center, which offers the program.
But some parents are concerned that for young people who do engage in sex, CPR doesn’t adequately instruct them on how to prevent sexually transmitted diseases and pregnancy. They say the curriculum is too narrow, lacks medical accuracy and doesn’t address LGBTQ issues.
They also have called for the CPR curriculum to receive an outside evaluation.
At the Feb. 10 board meeting, a large group attended and at least 10 individuals addressed the issue.
Sex education is not required in Indiana schools, but state law does require that if schools offer sex education it must teach abstinence “as the expected standard for all school age children” and teach that abstinence “is the only certain way to avoid out-of-wedlock pregnancy, sexually transmitted diseases and other associated health problems.”
Those objecting to CPR point to other curriculum materials available that meet state law and address their concerns.
On Friday, Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, said a three-member board committee "will develop a process by which we'll examine our sex education curriculum."
Once that process is determined, other individuals will be asked to get involved. "Once we determine how things will work, we will pull in citizens" to look at curriculum, how it should be delivered and how it should be reviewed, Riley said.
Haworth also will amend the purpose of the school board finance committee to include capital projects review.
Strategic plan, other matters
In other matters, Haworth is expected to ask for board approval of the strategic plan for 2020-25, which he outlined at the Feb. 10 meeting. The plan covers areas including facilities, technology, fiscal accountability and student services.
The plan addresses critical challenges, including a shrinking enrollment that studies indicate will continue to decline over the next several years. The plan also addresses the district's deficit spending and related budget cuts.
Highlights provided so far include eight concepts for high school facilities as well as Chromebooks for all students by 2023.
Also, the board:
• Will act on a personnel report that includes administrative leave for former chief financial officer Bruce Perry, effective Jan. 13 through June 30, based on a separation agreement. That agreement calls for Perry to receive his pay, insurance and retirement benefits with normal withholding through June 30, considered severance compensation.
Perry officially resigns July 1. In turn, Perry agrees not to file a lawsuit or complaint against the district. The district has had no further comment on the personnel matter or the reasons why Perry is no longer with the district.
• The board will be asked to approve a one-year contract for administrative employees and the deputy superintendent; they will receive a 3 percent increase in salary and retroactive pay to Jan. 1.
• The board will be asked to approve Canvas as the Learning Management System for K-12 teachers and students to use in classrooms.
LMS professional development for VCSC staff will begin this summer and continue during the 2020-21 school year. During the 2020-21 school year, teachers will begin to develop Canvas dashboards to integrate technology into classroom instruction. Beginning with the 2021-2022 school year, students who are part of the 1:1 technology rollout will use the Canvas LMS during classroom instruction.
• There also will be a presentation on the Indiana Family Career Community Leaders of America [FCCLA]. Kathy Herrin, West Vigo High School FCCLA teacher, will share information on the program.
