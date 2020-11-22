Sex ed, contract go before school board Tuesday

The Vigo County School Board will conduct a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to consider the 2020-21 teacher collective bargaining agreement.
Also on the agenda is a revised sex education recommendation.
The meeting will be held virtually due to concerns about COVID-19 in the community.
A live stream of the meeting will be available at the Vigo County School Corporation YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNDbt-bQ4y7Mn5_TkmFY2Nw.
Members of the public may offer public comment by e-mailing nov24meeting@vigoschools.org. Messages should include the person’s full name.
Public comment offered via e-mail will be delivered to all board members prior to the meeting and will be entered into the meeting minutes.
On Friday morning, the board conducted a required public hearing on the new collective bargaining agreement, which was approved by teachers last Tuesday.
Jodie Buckallew, president of the Vigo County Teachers Association, was the only citizen to address the board.
Among the provisions of the contract, there will be no base salary increase for the 2020-21 school year.
A stipend of $1,100 will be paid to all returning teachers rated effective or highly effective. This stipend will be paid by Dec. 11.
Not everyone is happy with the contract, she said in an interview Friday afternoon.
“There are always going to be [VCTA] members who vote no [to a contract]. Their first reaction is to blame the bargaining team,” as well as central office and the School Board, she said in an interview Friday.
In reality, the criticism should be directed toward the Republican-dominated legislature that doesn’t adequately support public education, she said.
In other contract highlights:
• Medical insurance – VCSC will contribute an amount that is equal to the same percentage of the 2021 premiums as it did toward the 2020 premiums. Additional dollars will be involved.
• If the 2020 year-end cash balance in the education, operations and rainy day fund (combined) exceeds $16.5 million, teachers will receive an additional stipend by March 1. According to the agreement, 67% of the excess beyond $16.5 million will be divided among teachers.
• Teachers who chose the high deductible health care plans will receive a contribution to their Health Savings Account: $400 for single, $600 for family.
• Recent contracts have rewarded teachers for additional degrees and hours with base pay increases. However, due to a decision by the Indiana Education Employment Relations Board [IEERB], the district is no longer able to do that. Those affected will receive stipends until VCTA and VCSC can determine how to reward teachers for additional degrees and hours.
Buckallew thanked the VCTA bargaining team for its work. The team includes Heidi McDonald, Jean McCleary, Cory Freihaut, Scott Dillion, Chris Stanisz, Lora Taylor and Aaron Warner.
She said the central office bargaining team “was very transparent and honest with us.”
For several on the VCTA team, it was their first time on bargaining.
“Any time you are doing anything of this importance during this COVID time, we have to give each other some grace,” Buckallew said. “It was a difficult year not knowing if our governor and our legislators are going to make any more cuts” in state funding.
In spring, if the cash balance exceeds a certain threshold, the contract calls for teachers to receive another stipend.
The district’s drop in enrollment of more than 500 students had an impact on funds available for bargaining.
Ultimately, what teachers would like to see is “some sort of salary schedule or ladder” that provides for annual base increases — something that existed several years ago, Buckallew said. But because of changes at the state level, automatic salary increments are no longer allowed. Funding it also would be challenging, she said.
