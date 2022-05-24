Sewage rates going up in West Terre Haute

West Terre Haute wastewater utility customers face a more than 50% increase in sewage rates to help fund necessary treatment plant improvements.
On Monday night, after a public hearing with no members of the public attending, the town council approved the rate increase.
Town council members are Larry Cassagne, Chuck Stranahan and Shane Smith.
“I don’t want to raise rates. I have to pay them, too,” town council member Chuck Stranahan said in an interview. “It has to happen.”
Some customers are outside of town limits.
The rate increase is necessary for a wastewater treatment improvement project to meet the town’s state-issued wastewater discharge permit. The project will address compliance and safety issues and replacement of dated equipment.
For a monthly sewer volume of 4,000 gallons, the rate would increase from the current $34.40 to $52.23 per month.
For someone using 3,000 gallons per month, the rate would go from $30.05 to $45.63 per month.
That represents about a 52% increase. Sewer bills are based on water usage.
The increases will go into effect “as soon as is practicable,” most likely in August, said Steven Brock, of Therber Brock and Associates, municipal financial adviser, who spoke during the Monday meeting.
The increased rates are necessary to pay off a loan from the state revolving fund loan program, Brock said. It’s 20-year loan at a 2% interest rate.
The town also will benefit from a $1.6 million grant through the Indiana Finance Authority, which will cover half of the project cost of $3.3 million. The grant, using American Rescue Plan dollars, is through the State Water Infrastructure Fund or “SWIF” program.
To receive the grant, the town must raise rates to pay off the loan, which will pay for the other half of the project cost, Brock said.
“If we did not raise the rates, we would not be able to get the free money (grant),” Brock said.
The grant will help mitigate the rate impact. The community median household income for 2019 was $36,417.
The cost of the project, which was publicly bid, came in significantly higher than the engineer’s estimate.
The engineer’s estimated construction cost was $1,295,600, and the lone construction bid from Graves Construction Services out of Switz City came in at $2.7 million. The bid came in high but that’s common throughout Indiana now, Brock said.
“Everything is much higher than it was one year ago and much higher than it was six months ago,” he said. Materials and supplies are up.
When contingencies and nonconstruction costs are included, the total project cost is $3.3 million.
The town will close on the loan in mid June and construction will likely start in July, Brock said.
Eric Smith, water resources division manager with HWC Engineering, said the work is concentrated at the wastewater treatment plant.
The project is needed for several reasons, including compliance issues. The town has had some citation issues from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, he said.
Another reason is the need to replace some of the equipment that dates back to the original plant construction in the early 1990s.
Safety is another factor. “One of the biggest pieces of the project is we’re replacing gas chlorine disinfection with ultra violet light disinfection so it eliminates the chlorine gas usage down at the plant,” Smith said “That’s a big safety one.”
The project also involves putting some screening on the main lift station and headworks to the plant that will screen wastewater before it come into the plant.
The project also will replace equipment in the main biological treatment tank and the clarifiers, which includes pumps, piping and valves.
In the past, the town has been cited for having excess solids in waste leaving the plant, particularly during heavy rains, Smith said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
