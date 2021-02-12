The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a severe winter storm watch for late Sunday night through 7 a.m. Tuesday for Vigo, Clay, Sullivan, Parke, Vermillion, Putnam and Greene counties.
Heavy snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches is possible, making morning or evening commutes hazardous with significant threat to life or property.
It is important that residents stay weather aware this weekend for the latest updates to the forecast, the NWS said. Uncertainty on the specific track of the storm system remains high. A change in the path of the storm could have large impacts on snowfall amounts.
The NWS advisory includes other counties in central, east-central, south-central, southeast, southwest and west-central Indiana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.