Several retail stores idled, banking centers restrict access

Some retail establishments and banks are closing or temporarily offering limited availability as cases of COVID-19, or coronavirus, spread across the country.
To limit employees’ and customers’ public exposure, as directed by state and federal health officials, a handful of large retail stores announced temporary closures and local banks are offering drive-thru only service.
Stein Mart in The Meadows Shopping Center shuttered after close of business Wednesday and will remain so through at least, March 31. Taped outside the business is a note that says the store is “ensuring the right thing to do to minimize the risk for our associates, our customers and community.”
While open throughout the day Thursday, Kohls announced it will close its stores starting today through April 1.
Also closed as of Thursday evening are JC Penney’s at Haute City Center, Old Navy and TJ Maxx.
And while those handful are closed, others remain open, including Menards, Lowes, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Hobby Lobby, Big Lots and Ross Dress for Less, among others.
Most local banks are closing their doors to lobby customers, offering drive-thru only services instead.
In a news release Thursday, First Financial Bank Corp. announced it is closing lobbies at its 81 banking centers and are taking in-person meetings by appointment only. First Financial asks all customers to instead use its drive-up, ATM and online banking services.
Calling the measures proactive, First Financial President and CEO Norman L. Lowery said, “Out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our associates and customers, we are temporarily suspending the services we provide in the lobbies of our banking centers.”
Other local banks followed suit Thursday.
Old National Bank, Terre Haute Savings Bank and First Farmers Bank and Trust are all opting to close lobbies and ask customers to instead use drive-thru services.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@Tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.