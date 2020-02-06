Several Republican priority bills move forward this session

APSpeaking: Indiana Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, speaks with reporters Jan. 23 in the Senate chamber of the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Tougher penalties for Indiana stores caught selling smoking or vaping products to anyone younger than 21 are on their way to becoming law, as the Indiana Senate voted 38-9 Thursday in favor of a proposal that would triple possible retailer fines to between $600 and $3,000 based on number of violations in a six-month period.(AP Photo/Tom Davies)