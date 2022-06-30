Several public July 4 celebrations available

An array of community events are scheduled for what should shape up to be an explosive July 4 weekend.
• Terre Haute’s Fourth of July celebration will begin Monday at 6 p.m. at Fairbanks Park. Food vendors will peddle their sundry cuisines and glow products will be sold by the Parks and Recreation Department. The Terre Haute Community Band plays at 8 p.m. at the amphitheater. Fireworks will begin around 10 p.m. Personal fireworks and alcohol are prohibited in city parks. Attendees should leave pets at home. Police will enforce park rules and regulations.
• Pacesetter Sports Presents: The Mile, a family-friendly race event, is scheduled for Monday morning beginning with a first heat for women 11 to 39 at 8:15. The race starts one mile north of Indiana State University’s Memorial Stadium on Brown Boulevard and finishes by the Stadium grounds. The women 40+ race will begin at 8:25 a.m. Men 11 to 39 will run at 8:35 a.m., followed by men 40+ at 8:45 a.m. The final heat is for youth 10 and under and those who wish to walk. Awards will be given. Proceeds from the event fund the “Lace it Up” Kids Running Program of the Wabash Valley Road Runners.
• The Brazil Rotary Club’s Independence Day celebration at Forest Park, on State Road 59 South of Brazil, will begin Monday at 3 p.m. when the midway opens. Ride bracelets will cost $30, and food booth will be run by nonprofits. Triggerhead performs at 3 p.m., followed by the Big Fun Band at 7 p.m. In between will be sack races at 6 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.
• Sullivan County will celebrate the 4th Friday through Monday at 990 E. Picnic Road in Sullivan. The Blue River Band will be in concert Friday at 8 p.m. Saturday’s Lake Freedom Festival will feature bounce houses, a decorated golf cart parade at 2 p.m., a K-9 demonstration at 6 p.m., the Mullet Over Band at 8 p.m. and fireworks at dusk. Rodney Watts will perform Sunday at 8 p.m., and there will be a garden tractor pull Monday at 3 p.m.
• Raccoon State Recreation Area’s Independence Day celebration will begin at 10 a.m. with a sandcastle contest and continue with a pop-up nature center from 1-3 p.m., a cornhole tournament at 5 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m. Festivities and programs will be in front of the beach house at Cecil M. Harden Lake, 1588 S. Raccoon Parkway, Rockville.
• The Linton Freedom Festival begins Friday and runs through July 9. The carnival begins at 6 p.m. nightly. The Civitan breakfast is 6 to 9 a.m. Monday at the fire station. The parade is at 10 a.m. Monday downtown. Fireworks are at 10:30 p.m. with viewing available at the front of Humphreys Park or at Linton Baseball Complex.
