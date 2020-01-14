Several more candidates have filed for state offices for the May 5 primary elections.
Democrat Jasen Lave filed for the Indiana House District 42 seat. Republican incumbent Rep. Alan Morrison also filed for the District 42 seat.
Republican Jeff Gormong filed for Indiana House District 45, while incumbent Republican Rep. Bob Heaton filed for the House District 46 seat.
In Vigo County, Democrat Ryan Carter filed as a candidate for an at-large seat on the Vigo County Council.
The primary filing period for state and county offices opened Jan. 8 and closed at noon Feb. 10.
