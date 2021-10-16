The Vigo County Health Department and partners are providing several opportunities for COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as question-and-answer sessions, around the Wabash Valley.
Vaccines are available to anyone 18 and up and to minors with parental consent.
All opportunities are free, and they are available:
• Monday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m. to noon, 9 vaccination clinic, Sacred Heart Parish, 2322 N. 13th ½ St.; ages 18 and up, parental consent required for minors.
• Monday, Oct 18, 4:30 to 5:30 pm., COVID-19 vaccine Q&A session, Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club, 924 N. 13th St..
• Wednesday, Oct. 20, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. mobile COVID-19 vaccinations, Fox Grocery, 6869 N. Clinton St.
• Wednesday, Oct. 20, 3 to 6 p.m. vaccinations, Creek Fire Station 2 (Sandcut), 5970 E. Rio Grande Ave.
• Wednesday, Oct. 20, through Saturday, Oct. 23, from noon to 8 p.m. each day, Indiana Department of Health will provide free COVID-19 testing (rapid antigen and PCR tests) and COVID-19 vaccinations (Pfizer and J&J) at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 S. U.S. 41.
• Sunday, Oct. 24, 10:15 a.m., COVID-19 vaccine Q&A session, Bethlehem Temple Church, 1432 S. 13th St., hosted by Dr. Janie Myers, the Minority Health Coalition, and the Vigo County Health Department
• Sunday, Oct. 24, noon to 2 p.m., mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic, Bethlehem Temple Church, 1432 S. 13th St., provided by Vigo County Health Department with the support of Dr. Janie Myers and the Minority Health Coalition.
