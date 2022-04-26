Several contested races on ballots throughout the Wabash Valley

Counties across the Wabash Valley have contested races in the May 3 primary election.
In Parke County, the Republican ballot has races for four county offices.
The ballot features four sheriff candidates – Jason Frazier, Robert Gregg, Dan Jones and Randel Kneeland.
Auditor candidates are Laura Jean Fischer and Mary Anne Wood.
Clerk candidates are Nicole Collins and Henry Harper.
Clay County
In Clay County, the Republican ballot has two contested races.
Running for sheriff are candidates Josh Clarke, William Nevil, Sam Stearley and Brison Swearingen.
Auditor candidates are Patricia Foxx and Thad Shidler.
Sullivan County
In Sullivan County, the Republican ballot features six contested races.
Running for sheriff are Randy Beller and Billy Snead.
The county clerk candidates are Tonya Bedwell and Shelly Parris.
Recorder candidates are Christy Knotts and Delta Mahurin.
Assessor candidates are Douglas Bats and Michele Bedwell.
Candidates for District 1 county commissioner are Robert Davis and John Allen Figg.
The Sullivan ballot also features the race for State Senator District 45 with candidates Bruce Borders and Jeff Ellington.
Vermillion, Parke
In Vermillion County, both the Republican and Democrat ballots feature contested races.
The Democrat ballot race for sheriff is between candidates Chad Hennis and Mike Holtkamp.
In both Vermillion and Parke counties, the Republican ballot features the race for State Senator District 23 with candidates Christian Beaver, Paula Copenhaver, Spencer Deery and Bill Webster.
