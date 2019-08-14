Vendors spent much of Wednesday evening setting up shop in Fairbanks Park for another year of Ribs on the River.
Ribs on the River kicks off today and promises barbecue lovers a host of award-winning options.
Likening the festival to a backyard party, Al Schroer, owner of After Hours Barbeque, said he can’t wait to fire up the grill over the next three days and show off his team’s skill.
“Everything we do is homemade,” said Schroer, of Orrville, Ohio. “Everything we serve is made from scratch and we take great pride in what we do.
“We take our time and we do things the right way. If it’s not right then we don’t serve it.”
Schroer said he got into barbecuing after messing around on a pit in his backyard and finding he, and the people he served, thought the product was top notch. So good, he thought, he figured why not try out some barbecue competitions?
“It becomes an addiction,” Schroer said. “We went to a festival, I think in 2012, and we won there and it’s just kind of snowballed to where we travel most weekends of the summer to competitions and festivals like this.”
Schroer said he doesn’t subscribe to any one style of barbecue — think Kansas City, Memphis, Texas or Carolina styles — but rather takes pieces and parts from each and melds it into his own personal brand.
Tim Johnson, owner of Timmy’s BBQ in Garrett, Indiana, said much the same. Johnson said years of trying different combinations of in-house dry rubs and sauces has borne a menu he thinks can’t be topped.
“It’s hard for me to compare my sauce to anybody else’s for description’s sake because I like my sauce so much more,” Johnson said. “Pair that with our dry rub and the skills I’ve developed over years of doing this — what with knowing when to put everything on, what temperature it’s best at and, most importantly, when to take it all off the grill — and I think our food is hard to beat.”
Ribs on the River is open 3 to 11 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. There is a $3 admission fee.
The three-day festival will also feature six musical acts.
• Thursday: Soupbone’s Blackwater Mission, 7 p.m.
• Friday: Hot Rod Lincoln at 5:30 p.m.; Big Fun Band at 8 p.m.
• Saturday: Forest Gras at 2:30 p.m.; Dicky James at 5 p.m.; Duke Tumatoe at 7:30 p.m.
