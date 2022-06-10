Setting the bar high: South grad a testament to hard work, determination

His freshman year at Terre Haute South Vigo High School, Mekhi Moore set a lofty goal for himself — he wanted to attend an Ivy League college, with Harvard at the top of his list.
Moore set that goal during a turbulent time in his life.
Right before freshman year, he went from living with his mom and stepdad and “all of a sudden … I get put in a scenario where I have to live with my grandma.”
Despite the absence of parents to guide him during high school, his grandmother “has basically been everything for me,” he said in a recent interview.
Moore remained focused, worked hard and relied on mentors for guidance and the stability and support of his grandmother.
“I used all the bad stuff that happened around me as motivation. I didn’t want to end up in the same scenario that many of my family members did,” he said. “That kind of pushed me to be the best version of myself and do my best in everything I did.”
In fact, he took seven Advanced Placement courses his senior year in such classes as calculus, physics, statistics and psychology. He has a 3.96 GPA.
He was a seven-time varsity letter winner at South, earning three letters in football, three in wrestling and one in track. He was a member of the Student Leadership Committee, Advanced Chorus and Student Advisory Board.
Finally, an email over spring break gave him his answer.
Moore had just awakened from a nap when the email came in — he’d been accepted to Harvard University with a full academic scholarship. “It’s hard to put into words the initial shock,” he said.
He’ll also be part of the Harvard football team as a walk on. When he got the email, “I jumped out of bed, ran and hugged my grandma and let her know what was happening,” he said.
A grandmother’s pride
Moore’s grandmother, Carmen Anderson, described his full-ride to Harvard as “quite a blessing. We had prayed about it ... God opened the door for him to be able to go,” she said. Harvard was his first choice.
“It’s amazing how it all worked out,” she said.
She described her grandson as “a special child. He is exemplary and self-motivated.” She’s not had to tell him it’s time to get up or go to bed. “He does everything for himself,” she said.
He’s a team player who shares with others what he learns and he’s also acted as kind of a counselor to other students, she said.
As far as her role in his success, because he is so self-motivated, “There is not much you have to do.”
But she has offered him some advice.
“He knows he does not always have to be up front to lead. That is humility coupled with wisdom,” she said.
Another piece of advice: “Do not speak out of anger; you can always revisit the situation at a later date,” she said. People often say things in anger they really don’t mean, she counseled.
While he has gotten upset at times, he channels his frustrations in positive ways, including physical activity. “Most of the time, he’s calm. That’s his nature,” Anderson said.
According to Moore, his grandmother has always been there for him. “Whenever I’d get down or needed support in any kind of way, she was there to help me with anything I needed, whether it was emotional or mental or financial. Or just to support me at my games.”
Mentor and coach
One person Moore especially credits as being a mentor during high school is Jeff Lough, a middle-school teacher and an assistant South Vigo football coach.
Moore’s success shows that “obstacles do not have to prevent you from accomplishing goals,” Lough said. While life may deal some hard blows, Moore’s example shows, “You don’t have to be mad about it.”
Many people are in negative familial situations and they are angry. “That anger comes out in everything they do,” Lough said. “That doesn’t happen with him [Moore], which allows him to pursue what he wants because he’s not spending all his time angry or trying to get revenge on the world.”
Lough has known Moore all four years at South, but especially the last three when the high school sophomore told Lough he wanted to get better at football. “I said, okay.”
He worked with Moore, who “improved greatly” at football and in mental toughness and execution of choices.
Moore also wrestled and participated in track in high school. The discipline of wrestling “allowed him to get better at everything he was doing,” Lough said.
Together, they developed a plan they called, “It takes a village.” Moore spent time with several people in the community who were not only successful in their careers, but also making a difference in the community and beyond.
Lough also helped Moore make connections with the football program at Harvard and also drove him to a football prospect camp there last summer.
Whatever the South graduate does going forward, “I do know he’s going to make a difference,” Lough said.
South Vigo guidance counselors also speak highly of Moore and his accomplishment, especially given the setbacks he has faced; statistically, the odds were against him.
“He has had to endure more in his high school years than most kids do their whole lives. He is an amazing young man who will change the world,” said Candice Wilkins, a South Vigo counselor.
South director of guidance Michelle Tracy said Moore’s story “shows students how they can do anything they want to do if they set their minds to it and if they have a goal and they see it through. And that’s exactly what he’s done. He’s never taken his eye off the prize.”
Anticipation
As for Moore, he’s working, staying in shape, spending time with friends and looking forward to the next chapter of his life. He graduated from Terre Haute South on June 5.
“I’m excited for sure. It’s a lot different out there than it is in Terre Haute. I’m really looking forward to some new experiences and meeting new people and everything it has to offer,” he said.
Except for a few concerns about winter weather, Moore said he feels well prepared for “whatever Boston has to throw at me.”
He credits many, including Lough, with helping him develop the skills and resume he needed and also helping him grow as a person.
While Moore is not yet sure of a major, he’s leaning toward economics or astrophysics.
“Long term, I want to figure out a way to help people and help humanity as a whole, whether helping people out financially through economics or helping discover stuff about space,” he said.
Even if he changes his mind on majors, “I want to do something for those around me,” said Moore, who attended Dixie Bee Elementary and Honey Creek Middle School.
His volunteer efforts have included aiding in the reconstruction of his church, leading a voter participation initiative in Vigo County, painting over graffiti on local buildings and cleaning up sidewalks and streets.
While he’s set a high bar for himself, as his grandmother has told him when they learned of his acceptance to Harvard, “That’s where you are supposed to be.”
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.