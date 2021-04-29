Serving youth in meaningful ways

The Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club will soon move its main operations and offer more academic programming at Meadows Elementary through a partnership with the Vigo County School Corp.
VCSC Superintendent Rob Haworth announced the launching of the “co-design” initiative during Monday’s School Board meeting.
Co-design is the practice of involving multiple partners — nonprofit, government, private — to create programming that benefits all parties.
The hope in the future is to partner not just with the Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club, but similar youth supporting agencies “to provide meaningful adults in the lives of our children for longer periods of the day,” Haworth said.
The intent was to begin the initiative with THBGC more than a year ago, but the pandemic prevented that from occurring.
After logistics are worked out, the club will move its main operations into Meadows Elementary and conduct its summer camp there; it will continue to offer sports programs, including basketball and volleyball, at its current location at 13th and Locust streets.
For the 2021-22 school year, THBGC will offer an after-school program that includes tutoring, homework help and STEM activities.
Also being discussed is a music program benefiting both the school and the club. It also will have a before-school program.
The intent of THBGC is to be academic-based and have programs that work with VCSC youth in a school setting, said Trent Miles, the organization’s chief executive officer. “I think it’s a great concept of taking the club to the schools. It makes it more convenient for the kids, and it’s a great learning environment.”
He told school board members, “This is a great opportunity for us to reach out to more children, more youth, and to serve them in a meaningful way.”
Club staff will be able to work with teachers during the day, and if a student needs help with assignments after school, “We’re there for them,” Miles said.
THBGC and Meadows Elementary staff already “have a great relationship,” Miles said. Under the new model, THBGC will be there to assist school staff and serve as an extension of the school corporation. The club will continue to work with students from other schools as well.
Staff from both THBGC and Meadows traveled to Elkhart this week to learn more about a similar co-design model, Miles said.
Haworth gave the example of Toledo, Ohio, where the public school system and Boys and Girls Club have a longstanding relationship. When the district there built and renovated schools, club leaders and school board members proposed incorporating club programs into the renovated buildings. The approach now benefits hundreds of students daily, Haworth said.
After school, those students in Toledo have access to tutoring, WiFi, STEM projects, library resources, art, music rooms and the cafeteria.
Many Indiana communities are seeing a decline in population; four out of every five Indiana school districts are shrinking in enrollment, and VCSC is one of those districts.
“Beyond academic gains, co-design can help grow talent and grow communities. I believe this relationship is an example of how we will do that,” Haworth said.
As far as the partnership with THBGC, he said, “It is our hope that our children will end their school day and feel very comfortable transitioning down the hallway into the club.”
The club will add to its athletic focus and add a stronger academic focus. Once the 2021-22 school year begins, the goal is for the club to offer both before- and after-school programs covering 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for those students who go to Meadows Elementary or use the club.
There is a nutrition component as well, and Haworth said THBGC would qualify for USDA funding for its food program. The THBGC programs also provide a safety component for students, he said.
The new partnership will mean “an opportunity for our students to have that extra set of eyes on homework right after school to make make sure it gets done,” Haworth said. THBGC will use school district curriculum in their after-school activities, which creates a “seamless transition. At least that’s our hope.”
Meadows principal Cassandra Cook said the school looks forward to partnering with the Boys and Girls Club.
“We’ll do everything in our power to make this partnership beneficial for the community at-large and for the Meadows Elementary school community,” Cook said. “We believe this will be a great thing for our students, staff and the community as a whole.”
The school board did not need to take any action as it approved a memorandum of understanding last year.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
