Services are Tuesday for a Sullivan County brother and sister killed in a car/semi accident Thursday.
Services will take place at 1 p.m. in Holmes Memorial Chapel for Shelby Horton, 18, and Connor Rodriguez, 16, of Carlisle, who died from injuries suffered in the accident on U.S. 41 near Carlisle.
An obituary for the two says, "As sister and brother, they enjoyed helping others; it brought joy to each of their lives; they loved school and spending time with family ... Shelby and Connor had the biggest hearts for always helping others and that shows through their selfless decision to become organ donors."
Horton enjoyed sewing, painting, swimming "and had a knack for just about anything," the obituary said. She was a freshman at Ball State University, a member of the Beta Club and the National Honor Society. She graduated last year from Sullivan High School.
Rodriguez enjoyed swimming, X-box and anime. Hhe was a member of the Beta Club and involved with Upward Bound at Vincennes University. Beta Club, a national organization, promotes the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students.
Southwest Sullivan School Corp. students and staff, who had been on spring break, returned Monday. The high school enacted its crisis response procedures and had counselors available.
"We're working through it," said Dave Lisman, Sullivan High School guidance director. "I think a lot of people are very sad and upset," although it helped that they had time over the weekend to process it with their families.
The school has a mentor/teacher program called ACT, or Arrows Collaborating Together, a daily advisory program at the start of each school day. On Monday, each teacher read a short paragraph to students about the accident and the time of services for Horton and Rodriguez.
Students then had the option of meeting with counselors.
Now, the Southwest School Corp. community is rallying to assist the family, said Chris Stitzle, district superintendent.
The siblings had attended Carlisle Elementary and Middle School, which has several events planned.
The school is taking donations from staff; having a $1 snow cone day on Tuesday; selling Easter eggs with candy on Thursday and Friday and also raffling off two large Easter baskets on Friday.
"Connor and Shelby were such sweet kiddos when they attended Carlisle School," said Glenda Jones, principal of Carlisle Elementary/Middle School.
The high school's Beta Club is also working on a fundraiser, Stitzle said.
