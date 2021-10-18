Service set for teen killed in auto crash

Services have been set for a 16-year-old North Central High School junior killed in auto crash Sunday morning.
Funeral services for Mallorie Justine Cochran are scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at the high school, 910 E. County Road 975 North, Farmersburg. Visitation will be at the high school from 4 p.m. Thursday until the time of the service. Private family services will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery for burial.
Memorial contributions may be made to Terre Haute Savings Bank for a scholarship to be established in Mallorie Cochran’s name.
Greiner Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Cochran, 16, of Terre Haute, was president of her class at North Central. She ran track and field, played softball, basketball, cross country and participated in choir, according to her obituary.
She was a member of National Society of High School Scholars, National Beta Club, Art Club and Pep Club. Outside of school, she was a member of 4H Goat Club and ADGA. She was a cadet fire fighter with Pierson Township Fire Department. She worked at Wabash Valley Dragway for two years.
Cochran was one of two people killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning east of Shelburn in Sullivan County. Also killed was Perry Deschamp, 58, of Jasonville. Karla Deschamp, 56, of Jasonville, was seriously injured.
The crash, which happened about 10:27 a.m. Sunday at Indiana 48 and County Road 200 East about a mile east of Shelburn, remains under investigation by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office with the assistance of an Indiana State Police crash reconstruction team.
