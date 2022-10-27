On Thursday, education majors at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College created fall-themed tactile books for visually-impaired children using buttons, cotton balls, textured paper and artificial leaves.
The service project was one of several on campus undertaken as part of the college’s annual Foundation Day of Service.
Morgan Boehler, a junior from Terre Haute, created the words for the books.
“It think it’s really cool and special,” Boehler said. When someone reads the words, the children will be able to feel the accompanying artwork, whether the “soft, warm hat,” the “bear with the button eye,” or the “smooth, scary bat.”
Robin Thoma, interim SMWC education department chair, said that the Indiana Student Education Association sponsored the project. “It is blindness awareness month so we thought it was perfect timing to do this,” she said.
The books will be donated to Visually Impaired Pre-school Services, which provides early intervention to babies and toddlers.
“It’s important to teach students why they should donate their time and volunteer. I picked this cause in particular because it’s so important to provide early intervention services to kids with disabilities,” Thoma said.
The tactile books were just one of about 15 service projects on campus. The college’s Foundation Day is a special day of prayer, service and fellowship to honor the charitable spirit of the college’s foundress, Saint Mother Theodore Guerin.
Students, faculty and staff participated in service projects, which included making cards for the Sisters of Providence; cleaning up around campus; painting the east entrance gate; and cleaning bottle caps for sustainability projects.
Classes were canceled for the day, which also included a prayer service in the morning and an interactive program on racism, sexism and LGBTQ issues for college students; the interactive program was put on by an outside group, GTC Dramatic Dialogues.
The sunny, fall day provided perfect weather for outdoor projects.
Ahmad Benford, a junior from Terre Haute, labored with Luke Frey, a junior from West Terre Haute, to scrape paint off a railing as part of a project to spruce up the Hulman Hall patio.
“We’re making this place look nice and putting on new paint,” said Benford, an exercise science major.
Also hard at work was exercise science faculty member Tricia Pierce, who power washed the patio, while faculty member Shalini Persaud took charge of the hedge trimmer.
In a Hulman Hall classroom, several students worked on ceramic bowls for the Terre Haute Catholic Charities Soup Bowl benefit, which takes place in February.
Among the students was Olivia Greve, a sophomore from West Terre Haute and studio art major, who created a coil pot bowl from wet clay.
She chose the project because “it was the most creative option for Foundation Day,” she said. “It’s nice to make something functional for people to use.”
According to Janet Clark, the college’s provost, The Woods takes one day each year and makes it “a day of reflection to honor the history and legacy of our founding.” The morning includes a prayer service and “a reflection on our values, which are spirituality, social justice, sustainability and gender equity.”
