Hundred of volunteers are sought to "Serve the Valley" on July 26 and 27.
The collaborative community effort led by the United Way of the Wabash Valley and Terre Haute Ministries is seeking 800 volunteers this year to complete over 55 projects throughout the United Way’s six-county service area. Projects range from landscaping, cleaning, painting, local school prep, and park beautification.
Last year, the event drew 600 volunteers.
“We are asking volunteers to come together to create positive change for themselves, their families and their communities," Abby Desboro of the United Way said in a news release. "We were overwhelmed by the community’s response last year to Serve the Valley ... and we are expecting another weekend this year where we can show that working together can truly create a greater impact.”
Said Dan Gisel, Maryland Community Church and leader of Terre Haute Ministries, "It is a weekend we can all come together to shine a spotlight on all the great opportunities people can get involved with in the Wabash Valley in order to help others. It is a great way to get the community connected to all these great organizations doing important work, and it also provides them a time to showcase what they do for our community."
Both days will kick off at 7:30 a.m. with a free breakfast at Maryland Community Church, 4700 S. Indiana 46, Terre Haute.
Participants have the option to choose the day they participate and from a variety of projects and shifts, with most shifts being 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Each registered participant also receives a free Serve the Valley T-shirt sponsored by Ask Rose, Rose Hulman’s Homework Hotline and Michael Collins at Northwestern Mutual. T-Shirts will be available for pick up from the United Way the week of the event or at the breakfast.
A full list of projects is available at uwwv.org/serve-the-valley .
Use the site to sign up an individual or a team, or call Abby Desboro at 812-235-6287 for more information.
