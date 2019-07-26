Serve the Valley: Hundreds turn out for community service, fun

Whether it was painting, pulling weeds or planting flowers, many extra hands made large tasks dwindle Friday on the first day of the Serve the Valley volunteer weekend.
The United Way of the Wabash Valley partnered with Terre Haute Ministries to rally about 800 volunteers throughout the community to make a meaningful impact.
Efforts continue today in many locations with projects such as landscaping, cleaning and food pantry preparations.
“We got done in less than four hours what would have taken us four months on our own,” said Patti Weaver, manager of the ISU Community Garden at Chestnut and North 11th streets.
Twenty people from Union Hospital and Harsha Behavioral Center spread out in the gardens to weed, spread mulch on paths, cut grass and help where needed.
“It’s fun to give to the community and fun to see the other companies participate,” said Sunnie Shultz of Union Hospital.
She partnered with Thomas Miller and Joe McKenna to get outdoors for their day of volunteering.
“We have a tendency to take care of people inside the hospital, so it’s nice to be out working together more in the community,” McKenna said. “We see each other in scrubs all the time, but it’s nice to be out here and do manual labor things.”
At Fowler Park in southern Vigo County, several teams spread out to take care of trail cleanup, split-rail fences and painting.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” said Amy Trueblood, a member of the marketing team at Clabber Girl.
The group of seven from Clabber Girl painted picnic tables and benches, making quick work of tasks that park employee Shawn Bunch said otherwise might not be finished this season. He referred to a three-page list of projects needing assistance.
“They are very much appreciated,” Bunch said of teams from North Vigo High School’s National Honor Society, Elanco and Vectren Energy who were at Fowler Park. Additional teams were working at Ruble Park, Dewey Point, Prairie Creek Park, Hawthorn Park and Griffin Bike Park to assist the county parks department.
More than 37 businesses, church groups, civic organizations, school athletic teams and honor societies participated.
Work continues today at locations such as Borrowed Hearts on College Avenue and at Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Brazil.
“It is so great to see volunteers come together to create positive change for themselves, their families and their communities,” said Abby Desboro, marketing and communications director of the United Way of the Wabash Valley. “Our volunteers are gracious with their time and truly committed to the future of our community.”
Each morning before the projects began, the volunteers are treated to a free breakfast sponsored by Elanco. Each volunteer also received a t-shirt sponsored by Ask Rose, the homework hotline at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, and by Northwestern Mutual-Michael Collins.
“Serve the Valley is a weekend where friends, co-workers, and neighbors can all come together to provide help for local organizations, said Dan Gisel, 12 Points campus pastor for Maryland Community Church. “It’s is also a great way to get the community involved by providing volunteers to these non-profits organizations as a helping hand in completing projects. But it also provides these non-profits a time to showcase wheat they do for our community.”
United Way of the Wabash Valley works in a six-county region to create lasting change in communities by focusing on innovative solutions. For more information on the United Way and Serve the Valley, go online to www.uwwv.org.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com.
