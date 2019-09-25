Serious duty or serious farce? Depends who's asked

Lee Hamilton is very familiar with the process of impeachment.
Hamilton was a Democratic member of the U.S. House who voted in 1998 against the articles of impeachment against President Bill Clinton on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice that emanated from that president's handling of sexual misconduct allegations.
The House did send those impeachment charges onward to the Senate, which refused to convict Clinton.
Regardless of the Senate's leanings or how it might eventually hold on allegations against a president, the House is duty-bound to take seriously the task of investigating alleged misdeeds by the chief executive and, if need be, drafting and voting on articles of impeachment, Hamilton said.
"My feeling is that Congress now has the obligation, the House initially, to develop articles of impeachment," Lee said Wednesday from his office at Indiana University.
"This is a very serious business. You are trying to remove from office a person who was elected by the American people and you don't do that lightly," Hamilton said of President Donald Trump.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday that the House would launch a formal impeachment inquiry regarding President Donald Trump's alleged efforts to pressure Urkaine to investigate former Vice President Joseph Biden, a 2020 presidential candidate.
Hamilton represented Indiana's 9th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1965 to 1999 and chaired the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, the Intelligence Committee, and Select Committee to Investigate Covert Transactions with Iran. He was the co-chair of the 9/11 Commission as well as the Iraq Study Group. In 2015 he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He continues to work as a distinguished scholar at the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Stuies at Indiana University.
"The important thing now is that we have as complete of an understanding of the facts as we can. That takes a multi-faceted process to move forward," Hamilton said. "You have six or more committees looking at (the president's) activities and the House will have decide whether to impeach," he said.
"What I hope is that the members put aside their partisan hat and ask themselves what is in the best interest of the country as they proceed. It is a stressful time for the United States, and in a way for the world, because of our strong position in the world," Hamilton said. "This is a testing time for our system and our institutions and representative democracy."
The Wabash Valley has another direct link in the impeachment process of Clinton with former U.S. Rep. Ed Pease.
Pease, a Republican who represented Indiana's 8th District in the U.S. House, served on the House Judiciary Committee, which compiled the articles of impeachment against President Clinton. Pease, now a member of the Indiana State University board of trustees, voted for impeachment. A message seeking comment from Pease was left Wednesday.
What does it mean here?
So what does impeachment mean for Indiana?
"The president has a great deal of support within the state based on polling numbers. That suggests that impeachment proceedings will probably mean next to nothing here," said Andrew Downs, associate professor and director of the non-partisan Center for Indiana Politics, located on the campus of Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne.
"But I think it is a mistake to underestimate the political nature of this. Impeachment is a political proceeding, a quasi-judicial proceeding as well, but is very much a political proceeding.
"For hundreds of years, people have said that one of the dangers in our system is the danger of political trials, in terms of undermining the faith the people have in the system," Downs said.
Only three U.S. presidents have had articles of impeachment reported to the full House for consideration. Two presidents were impeached — Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998 — but neither was convicted by the Senate. President Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 before a vote on his impeachment went to the House or Senate.
It takes 218 votes — a simple majority — in the House to impeach (or charge) a president. It takes a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate to convict.
"So that is something that the House Democrats can probably get to, and there are a couple of Republicans who will cross over and vote for it as well," Downs said. "The Senate however needs two-thirds vote, and there are a very large number of Republicans who are going to have to say yes to the actual impeachment (verdict)," Downs said.
"I think it is quite possible that things could move out of the House and go nowhere in the Senate. That is based on the partisan breakdown of those two parties," Downs said.
However, Downs pointed to Nixon resignation as an example of how suddenly things can change in Washington.
"When Nixon was president, there were an awful lot of people supporting him until they weren't supporting him and it shifted quite quickly," Downs said. That, as a result, caused Nixon to resign, Downs said.
Key now: Judiciary Committee
Matt Bergbower, associate professor of political science at Indiana State University and author of A Profile of the American Electorate: Partisan Behavior and the need for Reform, said Indiana's delegation will not have a real role until a vote on impeachment goes to the full House.
"None of the current members of the House Judiciary Committee are from Indiana. So, for the time being, House members and Senators from Indiana are likely only to express their support or opposition to the impeachment inquiry," Bergbower said.
"In general, a strong amount of the workload is put on the House Judiciary Committee to investigate impeachment allegations against the president," Bergbower said. "For instance, during the Richard Nixon impeachment process the House Judiciary Committee met around three days per week in May, June, and early July to discuss the evidence against Nixon. These meetings were closed to the public and the press."
"Impeachment inquiries take time before a final vote is made in the House Judiciary Committee, as the Nixon example shows," Bergbower said.
"If one were to study the Bill Clinton impeachment process, they would find chairman Henry Hyde taking weeks to investigate, hear testimonies, and then deliberate the impeachment charges before a committee vote was taken," Bergbower said. "After the committee approves of any impeachment charges, via a resolution, then it goes to the full House for consideration, debate, and a vote."
U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon, R-Newburgh, has already voiced his support of Trump. In a statement released Tuesday, Bucshon said "Speaker Pelosi made it clear that she is more focused on politics and Presidential harassment than working for the American people," Bucshon said. He argued House Democrats have " taken a radical step towards the progressive left-wing of the Democratic party" and are engaged in partisan political pandering more than they are substantive work.
John Zody, chairman of the Indiana Democrat Party, on Wednesday said Bucshon should more care for Congressional oversight duty and less for an automatic defense of the president.
The congressman, he said, must "defend our democracy and exercise his oversight duties as a legislator. His abdication of these responsibilities leaves little question as to where, exactly, his head is."
The Tribune-Star on sought comment Thursday from the offices of U.S. Sen. Todd Young and U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, both Indiana Republicans. No immediate response was provided Wednesday.
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, a Republican, Wednesday issued a statement decrying the speaker's decision to proceed, calling it "a blatant disservice to the American people and a desperate attempt to overturn the 2016 election."
Hill called the impeachment inquiry "the modern equivalent of a circus side show. This is an embarrassment and needs to be stopped," Hill said.
Residents' mixed views
Terre Haute residents had mixed reactions.
"Part of the responsibility of Congress is oversight of the executive branch, so I am hoping Congress does its job," said Tommy Kleckner, director of the Western Regional Office for Indiana Landmarks.
"I think there are a lot more problems in the country than an impeachment," said Boo Lloyd, owner of the Corner Grind in downtown Terre Haute. "There is health care and the economy. All of those things are important to the country instead of spending time and money on this. How much will this cost to impeach the president?"
Instead of impeachment, voters can make their voice heard in the presidential election, Lloyd said.
Deyanna Fuqua, a senior from Indianapolis at Indiana State University, said she thinks Congress should investigate the president, but not impeach him.
"I would say not to go forward with impeachment just because the elections are coming up. I think we should be more focused on that, getting Trump out that way," Fuqua said.
Peyton McKenna, manager of J. Gumbos in downtown Terre Haute, said she simply avoids politics.
"I haven't been following politics as it has gotten so bad. I have heard reasons for impeachment and some against it, but I wouldn't be mad if they did impeach Trump or they didn't impeach," McKenna said.
