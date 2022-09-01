Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank is joining Feeding America and other member food banks to inspire people to join the fight to end hunger and raise awareness in September, which is Hunger Action Month.
September marks the 15th year Feeding America has organized the annual call to action. Feeding America is the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a nationwide network of 200 food banks, including Terre Haute, and 60,000 partner food pantries and meal programs.
During the month of September, people across the Wabash Valley can get involved by learning, committing, and speaking up about ways to ending hunger. Some suggestions:
• Wear orange — the color of hunger relief — throughout the month of September to spread awareness while demonstrating commitment to the fight against hunger in America.
• Make your own coffee and lunch during the month of September and donate your savings. Visit https://secure.qgiv.com/for/thccf/
• Volunteer at Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank and ask friends, family and colleagues to join you.
• Post on social media about why you are a part of the fight to end hunger and encourage friends, family and followers to join you.
“Thousands of households in west central Indiana are still recovering following the pandemic," said John Etling, director of Catholic Charities Terre Haute. "... Now, rising food costs add to their burdens, making it more difficult to afford basics like food and rent. Currently, 36,370 of our neighbors are at risk of hunger. Among them are hardworking parents, seniors, and more than 10,000 children.”
To learn more about joining the fight to end hunger, visit Facebook @CatholicCharitiesTerreHaute or Instagram @catholiccharitiesterrehaute.
