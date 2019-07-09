The annual community gathering at Fairbanks Park known as Wabash Valley Night Out has a date change to Thursday, Sept. 19.
The Terre Haute Police Department announced the date change today via Twitter. The start time remains 5:30 p.m.
Several law enforcement agencies, emergency services, community organizations and businesses participate in the event, which introduces the public to many services provided in the community and allows people to connect with organizations to share concerns and seek information.
Those attending also can receive free school supplies.
More information about special attractions, food and vendors will be released closer to the event date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.