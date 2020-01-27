Sentencing set in Community Corrections arson case

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 24 for Jason E. Morales, 48, of Terre Haute, convicted last week of arson and other crimes in connection with the June 2019 fire at the Vigo County Community Corrections building in Terre Haute.
A jury on Jan. 23 returned guilty verdicts on two counts of arson and one count of burglary. Additionally, Morales will face a sentencing enhancement because he was found to be a habitual offender.
Morales was accused of setting the predawn June 27 fire at the Terre Haute Parole District office, which is housed in the community corrections building. The same building houses other government offices, including the work release program. More than 50 offenders and corrections staff were evacuated from the building due to the fire.
Firefighters responded to alarms at 3:40 a.m. that day. A subsequent investigation determined fires had been set in at least six offices in the parole division, and several desk drawers and cabinets had been pried open.
Morales has a 2010 sex offender conviction in Vanderburgh County, court records show. He was on parole from prison and was assigned to the parole district with a release date of Oct. 19, 2022, according to online date from Indiana Department of Correction. Morales also has convictions in 1990 for arson and reckless homicide in Vigo County.
