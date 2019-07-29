Sentencing in infant death case continued to August

A Terre Haute mother facing up to 16 years in prison in the March 2018 death of her infant son will now learn her fate in August.
A sentencing hearing Monday afternoon for Tabetha Smith, 39, was continued to Aug. 19 in Vigo Superior Court 3 after Judge Sarah Mullican said she wants to review medical records in the case.
Smith pleaded guilty in May to the Level 3 felony of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
On the witness stand in her own defense, Smith said she regrets her decision to ignore a doctor’s order to reinsert a feeding tube for her disabled infant son.
“I made a critical mistake the day I took my son off the feeding tube and I can guarantee that will never happen again,” Smith told defense attorney Matthew Daley.
She said the infant’s death left her devastated and has deeply impacted her family.
Five of Smith’s six other children — ranging from ages 19 to 11 — also testified that their mother loved the infant, despite his many health problems.
Judge Mullican heard testimony from city police Detective Jimmie Richardson that Smith missed several follow-up doctor’s appointments for the child.
An autopsy showed the child died of severe dehydration, and his manner of death was listed as homicide.
In her statements to police, Smith admitted she removed her infant's feeding tube against doctors' orders before her son died of severe dehydration on March 12, 2018, at just a little over 3 months old.
Smith's arrest came after a month-long police investigation that included review of autopsy records and interviews with doctors. The child was born with Down syndrome, unattached intestine, heart defects and other medical issues. He was released from Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis with a feeding tube with written instructions against bottle feeding, Richardson testified.
But Smith told police she began bottle feeding the baby due to “continued congestion” and she thought he was “doing well” without the tube.
Mullican said she wanted to review the medical records and comments of doctors, which number more than 1,000 pages.
The judge continued the hearing to Monday, Aug. 19 at 2:30 p.m.
