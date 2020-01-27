A Vigo County judge Monday delayed a sentencing for Dylan Morgan, found guilty by a jury in December of murder in the August 2018 shooting death of his 18-year-old friend Gage Eup.
Judge John T. Roach is to review a defense filing and set a hearing for Feb. 10.
The jury found Morgan, 21, guilty of murder, altering the scene of a death, obstruction of justice and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and illegal consumption of alcohol. The jury entered a not guilty verdict on the charge of reckless homicide.
Defense attorney Paul Jungers filed a motion Jan. 24 to correct errors. He argues jury misconduct and insufficient evidence to sustain a verdict of murder.
Jungers wrote that after the trail ended, he learned the jury forewoman "personally knows Detective David Thompson, who was a hearsay witness/interested person in the trial." Jungers states that failure to disclose a relationship to one of the parties may entitle his client to a new trail.
However, to obtain a new trail based on claim of juror misconduct, the defendant must demonstrate that the misconduct was gross and likely harmed the defendant. Jungers claims that since the juror did not disclose the relationship, and the parties were unable to question her about the relationship and potential bias, the defendant was likely harmed in regard to his Sixth Amendment rights to trial by impartial jury.
Rob Roberts, chief deputy prosecutor, stated in his response that the forewoman committed no misconduct. In jury selection, she advised that she knew the defense counsel's wife because of a business relationship. She also stated she knew the defense counsel personally, growing up because of being a friend of the family.
"The parties were permitted to question her regarding these relationships or knowledge of potential witnesses that she noted," Roberts stated his response. Thompson was not named because he was not a witness that was being called to testify.
"And, in fact, Detective Thompson did not testify during the course of the trial," Roberts wrote.
Roberts stated there is no evidence of a relationship to the detective, "let alone enough that required her to disclose such knowledge or relationship to the court and parties."
The only mention of Thompson during trial was his presence during an interview of the defendant.
The defense attorney also claims insufficient evidence to sustain a verdict of murder, instead saying the evidence could only support reckless homicide. The defense claims the gun has a safety magazine disconnect that should have prevented it from firing with the magazine removed. The defendant reacted with "shock and surprise" when it fired, based on eyewitness testimony.
"If ... the defendant pulled the trigger on a gun he did not think would fire because the belief was the gun was unloaded, he could not have had a knowing mental state," Jungers stated.
Roberts argues the evidence is sufficient.
"The evidence...is that the defendant knowingly fired his handgun at Gage Eup, shooting him in the head, and killing him. The knowingly element is demonstrated by the defendant's familiarity with the gun, his prior ownership of a handgun, his comfort level in handling the gun on multiple occasions, how he operated the gun, and his statements indicating his understanding of ow the gun functions," Roberts stated.
Additionally, Roberts said, Morgan "admitted to raising the weapon and pointing it at Gage Eup. And admitted to pulling the trigger. Without anything further, the state has met its burden to overcome a motion to correct error and for judgment on the evidence," Roberts stated.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
