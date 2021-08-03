Sentencing delayed for man convicted of trying to kill police officer

A sentencing continuance until September has been granted for Jeremy Ross, a Terre Haute man found guilty at trial of attempting to shoot a Terre Haute police officer during a March 2020 traffic stop that turned violent.
Ross, 38, had been scheduled for sentencing this morning.
His defense team requested the delay Monday, noting that some information needed to prepare for the hearing was not yet available.
The Sullivan County Probation Department completed the pre-sentence investigation report because one of the officers involved in the traffic stop incident is married to a Vigo County Adult Probation officer. The Sullivan report did not include certain HIPPA-covered records as part of the report, so the Ross defense team requested those records to include in the report.
Those records have not been received as of Monday, so additional time was granted to obtain those records.
Judge Sarah Mullican reset the sentencing hearing for Tuesday, Sept. 28 in Vigo Superior Court 3. The hearing will be live-streamed, with the courtroom closed to the public.
Ross faces a potential sentence of 67 years in prison, including the additional years on a habitual offender enhancement.
The jury found Ross guilty of attempted murder against Officer Justin Gant, who was one of four officers involved in the incident outside a Circle K gas station on Wabash Avenue east of Terre Haute.
The jury also found Ross guilty on charges of possession of an altered handgun, resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor charges of possessing a look-alike substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Police shot Ross five times during the late night incident.
