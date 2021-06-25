Sentencing delayed for man convicted of trying to kill police officer

A sentencing delay has been granted for Jeremy Ross, a Terre Haute man found guilty at trial of attempting to shoot a Terre Haute police officer during a March 2020 traffic stop that turned violent.
Ross, 39, had been scheduled for sentencing Friday morning.
His defense team requested a delay earlier in the week, noting that some information needed to prepare for the hearing was not yet available.
Judge Sarah Mullican reset the sentencing hearing for Aug. 3 in Vigo Superior Court 3.
Ross faces a potential sentence of 67 years in prison, including the additional years on a habitual offender enhancement.
The jury found Ross guilty of attempted murder against Officer Justin Gant, who was one of four officers involved in the incident outside a Circle K gas station on Wabash Avenue east of Terre Haute.
The jury also found Ross guilty on charges of possession of an altered handgun, resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor charges of possessing a look-alike substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Police shot Ross five times during the late night incident.
