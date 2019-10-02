The Tribune-Star is set to host the 20th annual Senior Expo from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 9 at The Meadows Shopping Center.
Admission to the expo is free, and the event will feature 30 local vendors with information on topics that include senior living facilities, volunteer opportunities and pre-planning.
The Area 7 Agency on Aging and the Disabled will help address the needs and concerns of older adults, persons with disabilities, and their caregivers.
In an effort to assist seniors in being a viable part of their communities for as long as possible, Area 7 will provide information on Available services in your area mobility assistance programs, meal plans, housing, counseling and support groups, respite care and supplemental services.
Chief among this year’s vendors is the event’s title sponsor, Union Health.
Union Health will be offering senior safety, CPR and diabetes education programs as well as free glucose, cholesterol, bone density, lung function and blood pressure screenings.
Union Heath will also have information about its rehabilitation and therapy services, VNA Hospice Care, eye and optical center and orthopedic services.
Seniors can enter for a chance to win prizes by visiting each vendor or take in free games of bingo between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Seniors that have attended in the past have found the location agreeable and the information useful.
Ed Morgan of Terre Haute attended last year with his wife, Mary Lou.
“I like where they’re holding it,” Morgan said. “The parking is good. And I got new info.”
Morgan said he spoke to a company that helps seniors move, a much-needed service for older people who want to transition from a long-time residence to a smaller residence or apartment, he said.
