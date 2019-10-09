Senior Expo remains a big hit in its 20th year

Great autumn weather and a variety of vendors made the Tribune-Star's 20th annual Senior Expo event a success as hundreds of senior citizens and others visited The Meadows shopping center Wednesday to receive health screenings and lifestyle information.
“People love The Meadows,” said Union Health spokesman Mike King. “It's been nonstop, and we've had a line 10 to 30 people deep for screenings since about 15 minutes before we started.”
About 30 vendors sent up inside the shopping center on the city’s east side, with title sponsor Union Health providing dozens of free flu shots and health screenings.
“We learned some helpful information and got our cholesterol and blood pressure checked,” said Julia Grange of Clinton.
She and Bob Warren of Clinton said they planned to attend the expo during a visit to Terre Haute. “We been to this before and it's well-organized.” Grange said.
Jonnee Western of Terre Haute of Terre Haute said she and her husband Art were looking at the options for home care and living communities.
“We're in our 70s, so we're beginning to look at options for our future,” she said.
The vendors included healthcare providers, as well as senior living communities, services such as hearing and vision care, insurance options, medical equipment, and agencies who assist older people.
“We've talked about transportation, in-home services, general information and diabetes education,” said Gloria Wetnight, director of aging and disabled services for West Central Indiana Economic Development District.
“There's been a steady flow of people,” she said as she gave out bags of information just a couple of hours into the expo. “Last year it was rainy and we had 500 people come by. This year, we're already close to that by 11:30.”
Kevin Verst of American Senior Benefits said the business is new to Terre Haute, but many contacts with potential clients were made because of the Senior Expo.
“I've really enjoyed the opportunity to see people in a friendly environment and have them talk to you face to face,” Verst said.
The company currently works out of Bloomington, but a Terre Haute office will be opened soon at 3410 S. Seventh St. and will be staffed by local residents, he said.
Vigo County Public Library also connected with about 500 people as staff promoted the Vote Vigo effort for the upcoming municipal election.
“We are seeking volunteers to provide voter assistance and give updates on wait times at the polling places,” said VCPL's Garrett Brown, “and we have been information people about programs and events they can do with their grandchildren, and with classes for themselves such as computer education.”
Tameka Paige of Valley Professionals Community Health Center said many existing patients stopped by to chat, but many new people learned about the expansion of rural health services by VPCHC.
They were also providing information about upcoming open enrollment periods for Medicare and the insurance marketplace.
At the Union Health trauma program table, trauma program manager Jackie Martin said eliminating trip hazards, fire hazards and medication safety are important topics for seniors.
“Fall prevention is always in the forefront of senior minds, because one in four seniors will fall," Marin said. "We like to say that trauma is the only department at Union that doesn't want to see you.”
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
