A bill by State Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, that would expand the income eligibility for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program in Indiana has been signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Senate Enrolled Act 265 will change the income eligibility for a family of three to participate in the TANF program from 16% of the federal poverty rate to 50% by the end of 2027, Ford said in a news release on Monday.
In Indiana, cash assistance has not increased in more than 30 years.
"TANF is a hand up, not hand out, and benefits those wanting to find a way out of poverty," Ford said. "I am happy to see SEA 265 signed into law so Hoosier families can better support themselves."
TANF provides financial assistance for families and offers job training, child care and transportation so many hurdles folks face in attaining a job are eliminated.
Ford encourages residents of Indiana Senate District 38 to contact him with any questions or comments they may have by email at Senator.Ford@iga.in.gov or by phone at 800-382-9467.
