Adding a third lane to Interstate 70 was among issues discussed Wednesday during the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce “2021 Legislative HobNob.”
It’s the fourth annual such event hosted by the Chamber to build relationships with legislators.
Widening of I-70 “is in INDOT [Indiana Department of Transportation]’s 30 year plan,” said Indiana State Sen. Jon Ford, a Republican who represents District 38, which consists of all of Vigo County and the upper portion of Clay County.
“I think financial cost is something we have to think about,” Ford said. “It is about $15 million a mile to widen interstates and we want to go from state line to state line,” which would run from Terre Haute to Richmond, running west to east across Indiana.
“We obviously want to advocate for Terre Haute to be in the queue sooner than others,” Ford said. “We are proposing a (new) exit. We would like a third exit, but again, costs on that five years ago was $80 million, so I am sure it is more now, but that is part of the discussion.”
Other chamber priorities include state-level support for defense-focused economic development as well as ensuring a Terre Haute casino license “is awarded fairly and expeditiously so as not to further delay much-needed local and state revenue,” according to the chamber’s 2022 advocacy priorities.
The session was held at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum, which on its third floor has a view of the ongoing construction of a new downtown Terre Haute Convention Center.
“We want to show [other legislators] what is going on in downtown Terre Haute, and obviously the convention center is a large part of that,” Ford said.
