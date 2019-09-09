Sen. Ford: GOP offers spring session internships

The Indiana Senate Republican Caucus is offering paid spring-semester internships in its communications, information technology, legal, legislative and policy offices during the 2020 session of the Indiana General Assembly, State Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, has announced.
Qualified candidates must be at least a college sophomore. Recent college graduates as well as graduate school and law school students are also encouraged to apply. Positions are open to Indiana residents as well as non-residents of any major who attend a college or university located in Indiana.
Interns earn a $750 biweekly stipend and benefit from scholarship and academic credit opportunities, professional development, community involvement and networking.
Senate internships are full-time positions at the Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis that begin with a mandatory orientation in late December and conclude at the end of the legislative session in March 2020.
For more information or to access an application, visit www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Intern.
The deadline to apply is Oct. 31.
