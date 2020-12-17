When the Indiana General Assembly meets in January, the Indiana Senate will likely focus on education funding, the state budget and issues arising from the pandemic, including liability protection, state Sen. Jon Ford told members of the Terre Haute Rotary Club.
Ford was guest speaker for the club, which met via a zoom meeting Tuesday.
Education funding accounts for 51% of the state budget, said Ford, a Terre Haute Republican who has served in the legislature since 2014.
Ford said the state currently funds schools at 85% of their pupil cost for internet learning.
"We have been asked by the school corporations to increase that to 100%," he said. "The governor is committed to that and we are committed to that in the General Assembly to get as close to that 100%" as possible, he said.
Another educational issue is enrollment and its impact on funding. Given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, many districts are asking the legislature ensure payments based on enrollment not fall beyond 2019 levels.
Other issues in education will include improving teacher pay and possible changes to higher education funding, Ford said.
"Generally we like to fund capital projects on campuses, but this year that will not likely happen. But, we will see what is on the table when the budget forecast comes in," he said.
He said state agencies will also be reviewed, as those agencies had to hold back 18% of their current budget as the pandemic hit revenues hard in May and June; state officials had been concerned about a potential drop of $4 billion to $6 billion in projected revenues.
However, Ford said unemployment has since dropped to 5% statewide and state general fund revenues are improving. In November, general fund revenues were slightly more than 10% over November 2019.
Ford said the legislature also may need to look at limiting liability that might arise from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Legislators, he said, "are being asked by business, schools and non-profit entities to really look at the liability protection for them, as they are really worried about lawsuits."
In other matters, Ford said he plans to introduce legislation to:
• To require schools that issue student identification cards to list an Indiana teen suicide hotline number and a national/state human trafficking hotline on the back of the ID. Also Ford plans to file a bill to increase funding for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF);
• Provide camera systems in highway work zones to slow down traffic;
• To allow counties to seek reimbursement from the statement for a portion of public defender costs on misdemeanor cases.
"We have found in other states, that providing public defenders for misdemeanor charges helps to keep [offenders] from rolling into felonies and helps to keep people out of jail," he said.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
