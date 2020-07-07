Sen. Braun: Attack from the right was disappointing

U.S. Sen Mike Braun, a Hoosier with conservative credentials and strong record of support for President Donald Trump, recently found himself being cast as anti-police.
And the attack came from what should have been friendly territory for Braun, the right wing of the political spectrum, Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson.
At question was Braun’s now-stalled legislation to modify the qualified immunity defense in civil court cases.
Critics say qualified immunity, as applied today, has the effect of discarding intent or negligence when weighing the actions of public employees – including police officers – and provides an overly large blanket of immunity.
Those arguing for a redrafting of the immunity standard say the plaintiff is without recourse unless he or she can point to a previously decided case with nearly an identical set of facts in which it was ruled the officer’s actions violated a clearly established right.
The impact, critics say, is that it has become nearly impossible to hold officers accountable.
Braun said he'd presented his bill as an attempt to find a “sweet spot” in which good departments and officers would be protected from frivolous lawsuits but rogue departments or officers would face consequences.
On Carlson’s show, however, that was equated to an attack on police, as well as support for Black Lives Matter – and not the sentiment or larger movement, but those who have called for or those who are engaged in violence.
Braun, in Terre Haute on Monday, said he found his exchange with Carlson disappointing and his position misstated.
He said he supports the right of non-violent demonstrators of any sort to bring their grievances forward and be heard, as is protected in the First Amendment.
Republicans, he said, need to be in such discussions and they need to be involved in the drafting of legislation to address social questions the public cares about.
To do otherwise, he said, would let opponents seize the issues, make election-season hay and take the legislation in directions conservatives cannot stomach.
“One of my disappointments is that as Republicans we sometimes don’t get engaged in the conversations, and then we have legislation that we bemoan,” he said in an interview Monday on the Indiana State University campus.
Braun said he could see the irony of his getting beat up in a conservative venue and the larger parallel of Americans talking past each other on issues such as race and policing reforms.
The senator, however, did not distance himself from President Trump, who has been pilloried in the mainstream media of late for feeding culture wars.
“The economy is the most import issue to most people because everything feeds from it,“ Braun said. “All I can say is that President Trump needs to be reelected for the most important reason — because we had an economy that was working as well as it has for everyone, and proof is in the data where wages at the lower end of the spectrum were finally moving, and at a faster rate than [they]ever did before.”
Similarly, Braun said that whether the president’s actions indicate it or not, Trump understands that the nation must work on solving the COVID-19 problem without simultaneously crashing the economy.
“It’s clearly something that until we get a vaccine and/or herd immunity, then all of us are going to have to do things a little differently,” he said. “But I don’t think that means a one-size fits all [solution] that the other side would do. We cannot shut down the economy while we are trying to fight the disease.”
Braun said his biggest legislative priority remains affordability in health care, particularly transparency in healthcare costs.
Braun is one of the sponsors of the PRICE Transparency Act. He says the legislation would codify certain health care price transparency rules and require hospitals and insurers to reveal discounted cash prices and negotiated rates to consumers before they receive medical care.
Braun said he expects a continued fight with the hospital and insurance lobbies, arguing they would prefer to keep their prices and negotiated rates secret until after patients get care.
At ISU, Braun toured the Health and Human Services building. That building received a $64-million renovation and addition funded by the state. As a state representative, Braun was on a committee that authorized those funds.
Braun met with Diann McKee, ISU's senior vice president of finance and administration; Provost Mike Licari; Caroline Mallory, dean of the College of Health and Human Services; and Greg Goode, executive director of government relations and university communication.
Contact Mark Fitton at mark.fitton@tribstar.com or 812-231-4333.
