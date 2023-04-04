U.S. Sen. Mike Braun and U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon were among the latest elected officials to witness first-hand how Friday’s tornado devastated the west central Indiana community of Sullivan.
In a media briefing at Sullivan City Hall, Braun said the state has declared Sullivan County a disaster area and it’s now working to get a federal disaster declaration as well, which will open up federal resources.
“Your challenge over the next year is going to be significant,” Braun said. His message to those who suffered losses is that he and Bucshon “will do our best to make sure you get the resources to rebuild from tragedy into something that will be a better place.”
Bucshon described it as an emotional day, and in particular as he stood beside one family that lost their home and possessions.
“My thoughts and prayers are with you all,” he said.
“We will do everything we can at the federal level to make sure whatever assistance is available for the people of Sullivan and Sullivan County, happen. We’ll be on it,” said Bucshon, a Republican from the Eighth Congressional District.
He added, “We’ll be in touch with this community until we can get people through this. It may take a long time to recover.”
Mayor Clint Lamb noted how the city, county, state and federal government representatives are able to “all come together and work in unison across partisan lines for the greater good.”
On Saturday, Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an executive order requesting federal assistance for Sullivan and Johnson counties; on Tuesday, he added five counties to that request: Morgan, Monroe, Benton, Owen and White.
“Should the state’s application for federal assistance be approved for Sullivan County, more information about the FEMA aid approval and Small Business Administration Disaster Loan processes will be made available,” Holcomb’s office said in a release.
In another development, Sullivan residents impacted by the tornado will soon have access to state agencies through a “one-stop” location at Sullivan City Hall, 110 N. Main St., Holcomb announced.
The site will open Thursday. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and it will reopen Monday at 9 a.m.
Among the state agencies that will be on-site are Department of Homeland Security; Bureau of Motor Vehicles for reproduction of identification, permits, title replacement, registrations, and license plates; Department of Insurance; Workforce Development; Family and Social Services Administration and Indiana Department of Health.
Also, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) will be there to provide emergency hotel vouchers and short-term rental assistance for persons in need of immediate housing.
At Tuesday’s media briefing, Lamb noted that a curfew is still in place in the affected area from dusk to dawn as long as that security is needed and cleanup continues.
He also encouraged those wanting to donate money to consider contributing to a special fund at the Wabash Valley Community Foundation. The link is https://wvcf.org/funds/help-sullivan-recover/
Funds donated to the foundation will help the community with long-term recovery, he said.
He also encouraged those suffering losses, as well as those wanting to donate, to watch out for those scam artists who might try to exploit the tragedy.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page lists ways people can safely donate. Indiana State Police Putnamville Post has issued an alert about possible scammers and tips to avoid contractor fraud.
After the media briefing, Christina Carrico, Indiana Task Force 7 incident commander, said there will be a pause on outdoor volunteer operations Wednesday for safety reasons due to the possibility of bad weather.
Those outdoor volunteers are encouraged to return Thursday, she said.
