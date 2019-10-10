Semi fire briefly closes I-74 in Vermillion County

Interstate 74 was closed briefly Wednesday afternoon after a semi caught fire in Vermillion County.
Sheriff Mike Phelps said multiple passersby reported the fire about 1:13 p.m. on the shoulder at the 3-mile marker.
The driver was able to get out of the semi in time to avoid injury.
When firefighters from Covington and Perrysville arrived at the scene they were able to put out the fire in the semi, which was pulling an empty aggregate trailer.
Both lanes of westbound I-74 were closed temporarily before one lane was reopened for traffic.
Also responding to the scene were Cayuga and Covington police.
No cause of the fire was reported.
