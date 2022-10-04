A semi driver was injured Tuesday morning when a car sideswiped his truck while attempting to merge onto westbound Interstate 70 in Brazil.
About 8 a.m., Judith Minar, 78, of Brazil, attempted to merge a 2019 Honda onto I-70 westbound, failing to grant right of way to a 2023 Volvo semi driven by Troy Pina, 40 of Smyrna, Georgia, according to Indiana State Police.
Minar’s vehicle sideswiped the semi, causing a collision that forced the Honda into a spin, with it eventually coming to a stop facing east in the westbound driving lane.
Pina’s semi traveled off the north side of I-70, rolled onto the driver’s side and trapped Pina inside. He was extracted from the vehicle by first responders and transported by air ambulance to a hospital in Indianapolis.
I-70 westbound near the twenty-three-mile marker was reduced to one lane for cleanup for about four hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.