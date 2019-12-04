Semi driver faces DUI charge after early morning crash

A Dayton, Ohio, man faces criminal charges after his semi rolled over on westbound Interstate 70 in Vigo County early today.
William W. Woods, 51, was arrested for driving while intoxicated as a result of the crash investigation by Indiana State Police.
Senior Trooper David Petrowski and the Vigo County Sheriff's Department responded to the 2 a.m. crash near the one-mile marker to find the semi had gone off the right side of the road, over-corrected, then rolled onto the driver's side and into a ditch.
Petrowski found that Woods was under the influence of a controlled substance. Woods was injured and was treated at Terre Haute Regional Hospital before he was taken to the Vigo County Jail. He was booked in on charges of driving under influence of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor, and driving while intoxicated endangering a person, a Class C misdemeanor.
Traffic on I-70 was reduced to one lane for about three hours while the crash scene was cleared.
