Convenience store and gas station customers are now free again to get their own cup of java or favorite soda at self-service beverage stations, according to the Vigo County Health Department.

Essentially, the state reversed course and lifted its self-serve ban.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday that convenience stores and gas stations would be allowed to operate their self-service beverage stations, said Roni Elder, local health department spokeswoman.

The governor’s earlier Executive Order 20-26 — and guidance from the state Department of Health — forbade self-serve counter drinks, which took effect Monday.

In implementing that order, the Vigo County Health Department received guidance from the Food Protection Program, part of the Indiana State Department of Health, which had received answers from the governor’s office, Elder said.

But as of Wednesday, the state backtracked.

According to Rachel Hoffmeyer, the governor’s press secretary, the Indiana Department of Health has followed up with local health departments to advise them that gas stations and convenience stores can continue offering beverage stations as they have during the stay-at-home order.

“We will work with the related business associations for guidance for the next executive order,” Hoffmeyer said.

When asked about the reasons for the about-face Wednesday, Elder said, “The corporations were giving a huge push back about not being able to do self-serve beverages, so I think the complaints made the governor change his mind about if this was a necessary mandate.”

Reacting to the change, Elder said, “We believe in the changes the governor has made but wish we had been given guidance on this earlier in the week when we were enforcing it and using our resources to implement the changes.”

Self-serve hot foods at convenience stores, such as pizza or hot dogs, have not been allowed in Vigo County since March; the stores can use roller grills, but then must package those items and place them in a warmer before they can be sold, Elder said.

Scot Imus, executive director of the Indiana Food and Fuel Association, said that during the stay-at-home order, convenience stores were considered essential businesses and there were no restrictions on beverage stations.

With Phase 2 of the back-on-track program, convenience store operators didn’t understand why their businesses fell under new restrictions announced for restaurants that were re-opening, he said.

The association got in touch with the governor’s office.

Imus said he appreciated the state’s decision to remove the restrictions. Many customers had been displeased and “a lot of clerks took a lot of abuse,” Imus said.

Sue Loughlin