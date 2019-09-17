Due to last week’s water main break and subsequent water outage, Seelyville Waterworks will be flushing fire hydrants until further notice. This will eliminate the need for the annual flushing normally done in October. Daily flushing areas will be available by calling Seelyville Water office at 812-877-2665, and by text alerts.
Customers are encouraged to sign up for text alerts by sending a text to 888-777 and entering SEELYVILLEWW.
Today’s flushing area will be from the Water Treatment Plant on Rio Grande, east to Fontanet, and areas north of Rio Grande. Flushing hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Doing laundry is discouraged in the flushing area. Customers may experience low pressure and discolored water when the hydrant near them is being flushed. This would be a temporary situation, lasting 30 minutes or less.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.