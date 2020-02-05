A Seelyville man told police he accidentally shot himself in the thigh on Tuesday while putting on his pants.
Vigo County Sheriff's deputies went to a house in the 11000 block of North Main Street where they found the man lying on the living room floor holding a towel against his upper right thigh.
The man told police he was pulling on his pants when his handgun, located in his right pants pocket, discharged, striking him in the upper right thigh.
Police took the semiautomatic pistol and a loaded 9 mm magazine and placed them it into evidence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.