A Vigo County jury returned not guilty verdicts today in the trial of a Seelyville man accused of molesting a minor.

Michael Courtland South, 42, was acquitted of 16 felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and one felony count of rape at the conclusion of the trial in Vigo Superior Court 1.

The jury did, however, convict South of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.

Sentencing on those charges is set for July 24.

South was accused of sexual conduct with a minor from October 2017 through February 2019.

The misdemeanor charges stem from marijuana and paraphernalia police said were found in South's home when they entered to serve a search warrant.

Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said the case was complicated by the passage of time before allegations were reported.

“These delayed reported child molestation case are tough cases, but when we have a victim claiming it occurred, then we feel we have a duty in serving justice by presenting the case to a jury and letting them decide,” Modesitt said.

South was arrested June 19, 2019. Judge John Roach ordered South's release from the Vigo County Jail following the jury verdict but ordered him to return to court for sentencing.

The trial began Monday with jury selection conducted at West Vigo Elementary under guidelines for social distancing due to COVID-19. The trial in the courthouse was then livestreamed via the state court system's remote video process.

