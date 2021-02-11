The town of Seelyville has been awarded a $60,000 planning grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs for water infrastructure improvements.
Seelyville was among nine planning grants for water improvements, while another four grants were awarded for comprehensive planning by the state. In total, the state awarded more than $818,000 in grants.
"Planning grants are invaluable tools that can help rural communities properly shape and prepare their vision for improving the quality of life for its residents,” Denny Spinner, Executive Director of OCRA, said in a statement Thursday. “I applaud the foresight by the local leaders and residents taking the time to plan for these significant investments within their communities.”
Water Infrastructure grants allow communities to take a holistic view of potential issues and opportunities across the drinking, waste and stormwater infrastructure. By completing planning, communities will be able to make decisions regarding the most urgent water needs while understanding how each system works in context with other utility systems, Spinner said.
The State of Indiana distributes the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to rural communities to assist units of local government with various community projects.
